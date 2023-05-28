Left Menu

Pakistan Interior Minister claims to expose 'PTI's conspiracy to malign law-enforcement agencies'

Sanaullah while addressing a press conference, claimed that the intercepted conversation revealed a plan to "stage a raid and rape at a known PTI leader's home".

Pakistan Interior Minister claims to expose 'PTI's conspiracy to malign law-enforcement agencies'
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday asserted that intelligence agencies intercepted a telephonic conversation that sheds light on a "conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to malign law-enforcement agencies (LEAs)", ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Sanaullah while addressing a press conference, claimed that the intercepted conversation revealed a plan to "stage a raid and rape at a known PTI leader's home". "The planned raid will also involve casualties as a result of firing," Rana Sanaullah alleged. He further claimed that the 'drama' was to be carried out today which is why the government decided to apprise the nation of this 'evil plan'.

He alleged that the conspiracy was being hatched to later claim that human rights were being violated in Pakistan, thereby igniting a global outcry. However, the minister did not provide any proof of his claim, according to ARY News. Sanaullah said those responsible for the events on May 9 would be brought to justice. "It was evident that the purpose of the drama was to mislead the people of Pakistan", he said.

"Propaganda was being carried out against Pakistan by giving money to people like Zalmay Khalilzad [Former US special representative to Afghanistan]", he added, as per ARY News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

