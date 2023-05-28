Left Menu

Biden, McCarthy reach 'agreement in principle' to raise debt ceiling

This comes as an important step toward preventing a government default that could be nine days away.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 08:33 IST
Biden, McCarthy reach 'agreement in principle' to raise debt ceiling
US President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Source: Reuters Images). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached an "agreement in principle" to raise the debt ceiling and cap federal spending, The Washington Post reported. This comes as an important step toward preventing a government default that could be nine days away.

According to The Washington Post, the new blueprint lifts the legal maximum that the nation may borrow to pay its Bills until 2025. It also essentially freezes domestic spending and institutes new work requirements on some Americans who nutrition assistance from the federal government, according to a person familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity to describe the sensitive talks. Some contours of the emerging deal reflect Republicans' initial demands after party lawmakers assumed control of the House in January and plotted a strategy to leverage the debt ceiling to achieve their policy agenda, ignoring repeated warnings that their brinkmanship could plunge the country into a recession. McCarthy is expected to brief his party members on a conference call at 9:30 pm.

Before Biden and McCarthy unveiled their plan, some Democrats and Republicans had already started to condemn its size and scope, underscoring the difficult task the two leaders faced to muscle legislation through the pitfall-prone, narrowly divided House and Senate with roughly a week to spare. Conservatives on Saturday appeared on the verge of revolt, with some faulting McCarthy for failing to extract the same level of spending cuts that the GOP-led House adopted last month with no Democratic support. On Saturday, the far-right House Freedom Caucus tweeted that the initial reports of the deal were "unacceptable," and one member, Representative Dan Bishop (R-N.C.), predicted it could mean "war", as per The Washington Post.

Democrats, meanwhile, at times have offered rare, public criticism of their own president over the past week, questioning whether Biden might have given up too much in discussions that he never should have entertained in the first place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023