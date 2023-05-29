Democracy is under threat in Pakistan: MQM leader Altaf Hussain

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has said that democracy is under threat in Pakistan and now every citizen of the country is worried about the act of the sick and power-hungry maniacs, injustice and authoritarianism that will drive the country into hell. In a statement released on Twitter, he analysed the precarious situation of Pakistan with a historical perspective.

He said the founder of Pakistan Muhammed Ali Jinnah was assassinated in a slow death process. First Prime Minister Khan Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by a paid assassin in Rawalpindi. Sister of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was tortured to death in mysterious conditions. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was sentenced to death by General Zia-ul-Haq's martial law. Former Prime Minister Benazir Zardari was shot dead. Everybody knows who the assassins are.

Hussain said that Martial law had been imposed frequently, everybody knows who the enforcers are of the martial law. He said that unfortunately, the unconstitutional military rule was approved by the custodians of the constitution and everybody knows who the custodians of the constitution are. Everybody knows the name of that political party that chanted the slogan "Democracy is the best revenge". Everybody knows the name of that political party which chanted in chorus this phrase, "Respect the vote"? he said. He added that nowadays the controllers and manipulators of everything, every institution in Pakistan have established a horse-trading exchange so they are pushing the elected lawmakers to a press conference table to announce parting ways of a selective political party, the PTI.

Selective leaders and lawmakers are also forced to chant this phrase, "Long live Pakistan army". Everybody knows the names of the manipulators. Simultaneously, there are political parties that are enjoying the luxuries of being in government and are showing their deep pleasure watching these 'Change of loyalty press conferences', but the country's intellectuals, writers, journalists and TV anchors are sheer spectators. Even they kept their lips and mouths glued on the cold-blooded murder of investigative journalist Arshad Sharif. He said that the role of rights organisations is equally shameful.

The custodians of the laws of the land and the constitution, that is, the apex judiciary is silent, the balance is tilted towards the manipulators. Hussain said that at the behest of the manipulators, rallies are being produced in every nook and cranny in favour of the manipulators, the military establishment which has lost credibility and trust but doing everything to hide this phenomenon. The manipulators have enforced a new narrative but this is void of spirit, "The army is our red line".

Those who are enjoying crackdowns on lawmakers of a selective political party must get ready for their turn because the manipulators have the characteristic to place the political party's leaders on a snake and ladder game, Hussain added. He said every citizen of Pakistan is worried over this act of the sick and power-hungry maniacs. In fact, this is a matter of grave concern. These heinous acts, injustice and authoritarianism will drive the country into hell, he added. (ANI)

