Pakistan: 5 custom officials injured in Peshawar attack

At least five personnel of the Pakistani customs sustained injuries after being attacked by unidentified attackers in Peshawar's Mattani area, according to Dawn. The Mattani police said that while the customs team was performing duty on the Indus Highway, some unidentified attackers opened fire at them, leaving five injured on Saturday night. "But all of them were out of danger," Jawad Khan, a Mattani police station official, told Dawn.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper. He said the customs officials were attacked from two different locations on the main highway. He added that the customs personnel retaliated, but the armed men escaped.

The police official said that the injured persons were immediately shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. He said that a search operation was launched to trace the attackers. Meanwhile, on the same day in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district, five paramilitary soldiers were injured after unidentified armed men opened fire on them, Pakistan based The News International newspaper reported.

The News International is an English-language newspaper in Pakistan. The sources said the soldiers of the Frontier Corps were patrolling the Sipah area when the gunmen fired at them, leaving them injured.

The injured soldiers identified as Imtiaz, Sohail, Waqas, Imran and Sohail Ahmad, were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar. Soon after the incident, the security forces and police reached the area and launched a search but no arrest was made till the filing of the report, according to The News International.

A similar incident was seen in the Chehkan area of Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan where 22 security personnel were wounded after a suicide bomber on a motorbike targeted a convoy, reported Dawn. Official sources have revealed that the blast was a "suicide attack in which an unknown suicide bomber riding on a motorbike blew himself up on the convoy of security forces."

The official sources further said that at least 22 security personnel were injured in the attack, as per the Dawn report. However, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) have not issued a statement. (ANI)

