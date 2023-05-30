President Murmu meets Cambodian King, discuss ways to enhance development cooperation

President Droupadi Murmu met Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and discussed ways to enhance development cooperation and people-to-people ties. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn held productive talks with H.M. King Norodom Sihamon."

"Agenda covered furthering the cultural & civilisational connect between India & Cambodia. Also discussed ways to enhance development cooperation and people to people ties," he added. The Cambodian King is on his maiden state visit to India from May 29 to 31.

Earlier today, the Cambodian King met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, PM Modi and King Sihamoni underscored the deep civilizational ties, strong cultural and people-to-people connect between both countries, according to the statement released by Prime Minister's Office

"Prime Minister assured His Majesty of India's resolve to strengthen the bilateral partnership with Cambodia across diverse areas including capacity building. His Majesty thanked the Prime Minister for India's ongoing initiatives in development cooperation, and conveyed his appreciation and best wishes for India's Presidency of G-20," the statement read. Meanwhile, the Cambodian King met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Both leaders discussed multiple areas of bilateral relations including capacity building, conservation of architectural monuments, defence cooperation including de-mining and parliamentary cooperation.

The Cambodian king also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Cambodian King was greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi at a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Cambodian King also visited Raj Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni's visit to India marks the culmination of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations. (ANI)

