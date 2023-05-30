Left Menu

Israel offering 28,000 acres in Negev for new solar tech development

The Israel Land Authority published an online tender for the purchase of lease rights in 4 complexes for the construction of a facility for the production of solar energy in Naot Hovav.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:43 IST
Israel offering 28,000 acres in Negev for new solar tech development
Tel Aviv, May 30 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Land Authority published an online tender for the purchase of lease rights in 4 complexes for the construction of a facility for the production of solar energy in Naot Hovav.

The complexes in the tender are part of a plan located in the Ramat Beka special industrial zone in the Negev and cover an area of approximately 28,000 acres between Highway 40 and Highway 25. The Ramat Beka complex is a special industrial zone for defence industries and experimental areas. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

