Tibetan Buddhists perform Lama dance to celebrate birthday of Guru Padmasambhava

Scores of monks assembled here at Dorjeedak Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Panthaghati near Shimla.

ANI | Updated: 31-05-2023 08:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 08:18 IST
Monks performing the Lama dance at Dorjeedak Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Panthaghati near Shimla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tibetan Buddhist monks in Shimla performed traditional Cham (Lama Dance) to celebrate the birthday of the Guru Padmasambhava. Scores of monks assembled here at Dorjeedak Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Panthaghati near Shimla.

Through these rituals, Tibetan Buddhist monks paid offerings for compassion and world peace. Before the dance performance, the monks and other Tibetan offered prayers for Guru Padmasambhava.

The Buddhist monks through Lama Dance enacted the drama of the arrival of the 8 reincarnations of Lord Padmasambhava and welcomed the lord here. This dance is performed with traditional Tibetan musical instruments and monks wear masks and traditional hats and caps. The Buddhist monks here believe that this is performed to pay respect to guru Padmasambhava.

The day of the dance performance is celebrated as his birthday. All Buddhist monks pray for the long life of the Dalai Lama and also other high Lamas. Tibetan monks also offer prayers for world peace and perform dances to preserve their centuries-old tradition. "According to the Lunar calendar of Tibet, the Birthday of the Guru Rinpoche (Guru Padmasambhava) is celebrated on the 10th day of the 4th month of the Tibetan calendar. All these Lamas and monks are doing the ritual dance for the offering. We are practising the preaching of the Guru Padmasambhava. We are reminding his teachings and performing rituals and preaching is important for world peace," said Shedup Mipham, a Tibetan Buddhist monk and secretary at Dorjeedak Tibetan Buddhist Monastery.

People from the Tibetan community gathered here also to see the rich traditional dances of the Buddhist monks. The local residents of the Tibetan Buddhist community in exile here are pleased to take part in the Buddhist chanting. The local residents of the Tibetan Community here believe that the preaching of the Guru is important in propagating Buddhism and the message of compassion and peace. (ANI)

