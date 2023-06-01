Iran's interior minister Ahmad Vahidi asks Taliban to avoid border clashes

Iran's interior minister Ahmad Vahidi has asked the Taliban authorities to advise their security forces on maintaining peace and security and avoiding further border clashes, The Khaama Press News Agency reported. The Iranian minister stated on Wednesday that peace and security have been restored in the area following recent occurrences at the Iran-Afghanistan border, reported Khaama Press quoting Tasnim News.

Vahidi blamed the border clashes on Taliban troops and said that Iranian soldiers retaliated. He said, "The Afghans had begun shooting at the common border, and the Iranian forces naturally responded to the shots properly."

The interior minister added, "We currently have direct interaction with Afghan rulers, and all misunderstandings and problems should be settled through dialogue and negotiation." According to Iranian officials as quoted by Khaama Press, one Iranian border guard was killed and two others were injured during last week's border confrontations with the Taliban.

Meanwhile, Afghan security forces said during the clashes, one Taliban security force personnel and two Iranian border guards were killed, and many more were injured. The incident occurred near the border crossing between the southeastern province of Sistan and Balochistan and Afghanistan's Nimruz region, between the villages of Sasouli, Hatam, and Makaki, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

