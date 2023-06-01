Left Menu

India's NHPC inks MoU with Nepal for development of Phukot Karnali Hydro-Electric Project

India and Nepal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi today for the development of the Phukot Karnali Hydro Electric Project (480MW) in Nepal.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 19:57 IST
India's NHPC inks MoU with Nepal for development of Phukot Karnali Hydro-Electric Project
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal meets PM Modi in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter//MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Nepal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi today for the development of the Phukot Karnali Hydro-Electric Project (480MW) in Nepal. The MoU was signed in the presence of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

"NHPC Limited (A Govt. of India Enterprise) and Vidhyut Utpadan Company Limited (VUCL), Nepal signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) in New Delhi today for the development of Phukot Karnali Hydro Electric Project (480MW) in Nepal," the Ministry of Power said in an official statement. RK Vishnoi, CMD, NHPC and Surya Prasad Rijal, MD, VUCL, Nepal exchanging MOU documents for the development of Phukot Karnali Hydro Electric Project in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in the national capital.

"NHPC Limited, a Schedule 'A' Enterprise of the Government of India with 'MINI RATNA' status, is a premier PSU in India for the development of hydropower and Vidhyut Utpadan Company Limited (VUCL), Nepal is responsible to develop, build, own and operate large-scale hydropower projects in a public-private partnership model in Nepal," the official release read. RK Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC, and Surya Prasad Rijal, Managing Director of VUCL, signed the MOU. The signing of this MOU represents a watershed moment in the India-Nepal Joint Vision for Power Sector Cooperation.

The project will, notably use the flow from the Karnali River for power generation and the generated power will be fed into the integrated power system of Nepal. The installed capacity of the project shall be 480 MW with an average annual generation of about 2448 GWh.

The key features of the project are a 109-metre-high RCC dam and an underground powerhouse where the 06 turbines of 79 MW each shall be housed. Additionally, to utilize minimum environmental release one Surface Power House of 6 MW capacity i.e. two machines of 3 MW each is also planned, the press release added. Earlier today, in a special press briefing on the visit of Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' to India, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "The two leaders engaged in fairly comprehensive, constructive and future-oriented discussions directed towards taking the India-Nepal bilateral relationship forward in a constructive, progressive and beneficial manner for both our societies."

Speaking on the signing of MoUs and other agreements, Kwatra stated that an MoU was signed for the development of the 480 MW Phukot Karnali hydropower project in Western Nepal by NHPC India. "As regards our generation, an MoU was signed for the development of 480 MW Phukot Karnali hydropower project in Western Nepal by NHPC India. Further, the signing of the project development agreement for the 679 megawatt Lower Arun Project by India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) was welcomed by the two Prime Ministers," the Foreign Secretary said, addressing the media after India-Nepal bilateral talks.

The investment proposal from SJVN worth 92.68 billion Nepali Rupees was given approval in the 53rd meeting of the Investment Board chaired by Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal in April this year. During the meeting, both Prime Ministers also expressed their commitment to achieving tangible and time-bound progress on Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, the Foreign Secretary added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023