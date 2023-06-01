Left Menu

Afghanistan: Women selling second-hand clothes in Kunduz ask Taliban to provide training, jobs

"If they provided work, or a tailoring workshop, we would be happy. Why not tailoring? It is good and has a good income," said a seller, Marina.

  • Afghanistan

Women who sell second-hand clothes in Afghanistan's Kunduz complain about the bad economic situation and ask the Taliban to provide them with training and jobs, Afghanistan-based TOLO News reported on Thursday. "If they provided work, or a tailoring workshop, we would be happy. Why not tailoring? It is good and has a good income," said a seller, Marina.

"There is no income from our work. We come here but there is no work to do. The work situation is so bad, we want good work that has a good income," said Naziya, another seller. "I have been a tenant for 23 years, I am a widow, I am sick, I am not receiving treatment, I have a sick child, he cannot work, these are my problems," said Khasiyat Mah, a clothes seller, as per TOLO News.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's head of the information and culture department of Kunduz said that if when the cases of these women are reviewed they are considered deserving, help will be provided to them. "Needy people in our province, if they are women or children, are investigated and eligible people are registered. After that, they will be helped," said Matiullah Rohani.

According to United Nations reports, after the restrictions on women's work in NGOs and broader restrictions on women's rights, many women are jobless. Meanwhile, in the face of Taliban prohibitions on employment, a group of Afghan women and girls in the province of Herat have established a kitchen and started a catering business to support themselves, TOLOnews reported.

They set up this kitchen in their home and offer their clients daily food. "Women are banned from working out of the house, we planned to be at home and have activities, so we started making Afghan traditional food," said the head of the kitchen, Manizha Sadat.

Several women and girls have repeatedly called out the de-facto authorities to provide them with work outside their houses, however, the Taliban has continued with its curbs on women in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

