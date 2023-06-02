Left Menu

Afghanistan reports 4th polio case this year

The case is of a 48-month-old male child who had the onset of paralysis on May 16, 2023.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 18:55 IST
Afghanistan reports 4th polio case this year
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban's Ministry of Public Health in a press release on Thursday said that a new polio case has been reported in the Behsud district of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. This brings the total number of polio cases in the country in 2023 to four, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service in Afghanistan.

The new polio case is of a 48-month-old male child who had the onset of paralysis on May 16, 2023. As per the findings of the Taliban's public health ministry, Nangarhar and the entire eastern parts of the country are facing a significant polio threat due to previous instances of environmental polio cases and the confirmed presence of the virus in contaminated water and polluted surroundings. According to Afghanistan's provincial health officials, healthcare facilities and hygiene measures have been inadequate in the Behsud district of Nangarhar province where the polio case was recorded.

It is reported that poliovirus can survive for a significant period of time in unsanitary environments. When children are infected with the virus, they cannot be treated, often resulting in permanent paralysis or death. Afghanistan in 2022 alone, conducted 12 polio vaccination campaigns, making it the highest number of campaigns in the world, according to Dr Nek Wali Momin, the director of National EOC.

To protect against poliovirus, vaccination alone is not enough Dr Momin said. The necessary steps should be taken to strengthen routine practices and improve hygiene facilities including safe drinking water and people's access to basic health services in remote parts of the country, according to Khaama Press. Furthermore, acute hunger and poverty have led to worsening malnutrition conditions among vulnerable children throughout Afghanistan, paving the way for the spread of poliovirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023