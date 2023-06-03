UAE wins bid to host World Conservation Congress of International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2025 in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 3 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has won the bid to host the World Conservation Congress of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) submitted the bid on behalf of Abu Dhabi and the UAE government. The results were announced on May 25, following approval of the IUCN's bid evaluation committee recommendations to the IUCN Governing Council at its meeting held in Gland, Switzerland from May 23rd-25th 2023. The IUCN Council is chaired by the president and consists of elected members from across all the regions as well as a Chair of Commissions and is the body responsible for the oversight and general control of all IUCN affairs.

The successful bid to host the IUCN World Conservation Congress in 2025 further reaffirms the UAE and its leadership's commitment to environmental conservation, climate change action and sustainability. Abu Dhabi continues to be at the forefront of nature conservation by building strong relations with key international environmental organisations such as the IUCN. The agency's Managing Director, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, is the current President of the IUCN, while the EAD's Secretary-General, Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, is a Global Councillor. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of EAD, said, "Winning the bid to host the IUCN Congress in 2025 is significant and a reflection of the vision of our President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It will be an opportunity to showcase UAE's conservation leadership in protecting and restoring endangered species, both in the country and globally.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, affirmed that the selection of Abu Dhabi as the host city for the 2025 International Union for Conservation of Nature World Conference is another honour added to the UAE's record full of accomplishments, particularly in the field of environmental, natural, and climate preservation, during the Year of Sustainability. Almheiri said, "Since its inception, the UAE has prioritised environmental conservation and has made tremendous local and international efforts to enhance biodiversity and protect endangered species. Hosting this conference is a crowning achievement for the UAE and underscores our leading global status in taking on larger responsibilities in these areas. Our role as host of this year's Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) reiterates the UAE's influential position as a leading global partner in steering efforts to tackle some of the most pressing challenges of our times - climate change, environmental preservation, and the prevention of natural resource wastage.

Established in 1948, IUCN has evolved into the world's largest and most diverse environmental network. Today the organisation is well known for its knowledge products, such as the Red List of Species, Red List of Ecosystems, Key Biodiversity Areas and the Green Lists which are widely used in setting conservation priorities for threatened species, ecosystems and in identification of important areas for protection. (ANI/WAM)

