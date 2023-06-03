Jaishankar calls on South Africa's President on sidelines of BRICS meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa along with other BRICS ministers in Cape Town. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to call on President @CyrilRamaphosa of South Africa along with other BRICS ministers. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Value his guidance and thoughts on taking BRICS forward."

The two ministers held their talks on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in Cape Town. Jaishankar, who is in Cape Town and participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting, had also met his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on Friday and held discussions on advancing India and Brazil's cooperation in the BRICS, IBSA, G20 and United Nations frameworks.

Jaishankar also said that he hoped India and Brazil would work together to deepen their strategic partnership. After their meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, "Great to meet FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting. Discussed advancing our cooperation in the BRICS, IBSA, G20 and UN frameworks. Look forward to working together on deepening our strategic partnership."

Prior to this meeting, Jaishankar also met Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS gathering. Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart reviewed the two countries' bilateral ties and also discussed further ways to strengthen them, with a special focus on Chabahar port.

Following their meeting, Jaishankar took to Twitter to post, "A good meeting with FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran on sidelines of Friends of BRICS gathering. Reviewed our bilateral ties and discussed ways of strengthening them further, with particular emphasis on Chabahar port. Also exchanged views on BRICS and SCO." EAM also addressed the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cape Town.

"BRICS is no longer an 'alternative', it is an established feature of the global landscape," the EAM tweeted on Friday. "The message of reform that BRICS embodies must permeate the world of multilateralism. The Friends of BRICS strongly support UNSC reform," he posted further.The EAM said BRICS is not only an expression of multi-polarity but of the many diverse ways of meeting international challenges.

"BRICS' focus is on building a fairer, inclusive and open international architecture with sustainable development at its core," Jaishankar tweeted. "Creating resilient and reliable supply chains is central to ensuring that no one is left behind. Thank all BRICS members and Friends for an open and constructive exchange of perspectives," Jaishankar posted.

South Africa, the bloc's current chair, hosted the BRICS foreign ministers conference in Cape Town. (ANI)

