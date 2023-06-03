Left Menu

Jaishankar calls on South Africa's President on sidelines of BRICS meeting

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to call on President @CyrilRamaphosa of South Africa along with other BRICS ministers. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Value his guidance and thoughts on taking BRICS forward."

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 19:20 IST
Jaishankar calls on South Africa's President on sidelines of BRICS meeting
Jaishankar with President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa (Image Credit: Jaishankar's tweet). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa along with other BRICS ministers in Cape Town. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to call on President @CyrilRamaphosa of South Africa along with other BRICS ministers. Conveyed personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Value his guidance and thoughts on taking BRICS forward."

The two ministers held their talks on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in Cape Town. Jaishankar, who is in Cape Town and participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting, had also met his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on Friday and held discussions on advancing India and Brazil's cooperation in the BRICS, IBSA, G20 and United Nations frameworks.

Jaishankar also said that he hoped India and Brazil would work together to deepen their strategic partnership. After their meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, "Great to meet FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting. Discussed advancing our cooperation in the BRICS, IBSA, G20 and UN frameworks. Look forward to working together on deepening our strategic partnership."

Prior to this meeting, Jaishankar also met Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS gathering. Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart reviewed the two countries' bilateral ties and also discussed further ways to strengthen them, with a special focus on Chabahar port.

Following their meeting, Jaishankar took to Twitter to post, "A good meeting with FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran on sidelines of Friends of BRICS gathering. Reviewed our bilateral ties and discussed ways of strengthening them further, with particular emphasis on Chabahar port. Also exchanged views on BRICS and SCO." EAM also addressed the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Cape Town.

"BRICS is no longer an 'alternative', it is an established feature of the global landscape," the EAM tweeted on Friday. "The message of reform that BRICS embodies must permeate the world of multilateralism. The Friends of BRICS strongly support UNSC reform," he posted further.The EAM said BRICS is not only an expression of multi-polarity but of the many diverse ways of meeting international challenges.

"BRICS' focus is on building a fairer, inclusive and open international architecture with sustainable development at its core," Jaishankar tweeted. "Creating resilient and reliable supply chains is central to ensuring that no one is left behind. Thank all BRICS members and Friends for an open and constructive exchange of perspectives," Jaishankar posted.

South Africa, the bloc's current chair, hosted the BRICS foreign ministers conference in Cape Town. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023