"Our prayers go to those who have lost loved ones" : US President, First Lady condole loss of lives in Odisha train derailment

"Our prayers go to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident," said Biden, according to an official White House statement.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 07:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 07:52 IST
US President Joe Biden (Image Credit: Reuters)). Image Credit: ANI
US President Joe Biden on Sunday has expressed his condolences to the victims of the horrific Odisha train accident, which claimed the lives of 288 passengers and left over 1,000 injured. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said they were both heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in Balasore district.

"As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts," the statement added.

The official toll in the devastating train accident was pegged at 288 so far, with 1,000 more sustaining injuries. A total of 1,175 injured were admitted to various government and private hospitals and 793 have, so far, been discharged after treatment.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district. It said 17 coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

