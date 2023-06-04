Abdulla bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 4 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Higher Committee Responsible for Overseeing Preparations for the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28 UAE), received here the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, to review the strategic relations between the two nations and the existing partnership across various fronts with a special emphasis on climate-related issues. The talks touched on the details of the UAE's response to climate change as well as ways of enhancing global cooperation and multilateral action in this field, in light of the country's hosting of COP28 later this year in Expo City Dubai.

Sheikh Abdullah and Kerry reviewed the joint initiatives undertaken by the two countries in the field of climate action, including the UAE-US Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE), which will catalyse USD100 billion in financing and other support in addition to deploying 100 new gigawatts (GW) of clean energy in the US, UAE and emerging economies around the world by 2035. During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised on the UAE's firm approach to building bridges of communication and cooperation with the world and strengthening multilateral action in facing climate change-related challenges.

He added that the existing UAE-US climate action partnership, which includes various initiatives and projects, is a pioneering paradigm for collaborative action for a climate-safe future with sustainable development and economic prosperity. "While hosting the COP28, the UAE is determined to lead global efforts in addressing climate change, and to transition these initiatives from the stage of making commitments to the stage of putting into practice specific actions in this area," Sheikh Abdullah said.

The meeting was attended by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and COP28 President-Designate. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)