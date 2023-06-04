Left Menu

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong offers condolences to PM Modi over Odisha train accident

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered condolences on the train accident in Odisha.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 12:18 IST
Singaporea Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered condolences on the train accident in Odisha that claimed 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries. Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong in a tweet shared details regarding the text written by Lee Hsien Loong. Simon Wong tweeted, "Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to PM @narendramodi to express condolences on the Odisha train derailment. See below for the text:"

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong wrote, "Dear Prime Minister Modi, It was with great sadness that I learnt about the horrific train derailment in Balasore, Odisha, on 2 June 2023. On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to you and the affected families. Our thoughts are with you and the people of India." The three-way train accident on Friday involving the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district has claimed the lives of 288 people so far while over 1,000 people have been injured.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who reviewed the restoration work at the Balasore triple train collision site on Sunday, said that the accident that claimed the lives of 288 passengers happened due to a change in electronic interlocking. Ashwini Vaishnaw while speaking to ANI said that the commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it.

"The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," Vaishnaw told ANI. He further added the focus right now is on the restoration and the target is to finish the work by Wednesday morning.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track," Vaishnaw added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

