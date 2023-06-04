Left Menu

Taliban publicly flog two persons in Afghanistan's Paktika

Two convicts guilty of theft in the Khusamand area of eastern Paktika province were publicly flogged, Taliban's Supreme Court announced, according to Khaama Press which reported the incident on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 17:34 IST
Taliban publicly flog two persons in Afghanistan's Paktika
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Two convicts guilty of theft in the Khusamand area of eastern Paktika province were publicly flogged, Taliban's Supreme Court announced, according to Khaama Press which reported the incident on Sunday. According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court on Saturday, Taliban security forces apprehended individuals who confessed to their crimes.

The convicts were apparently punished in public so it should be an example for others, according to the Taliban. Despite the fact that the type of punishment was not indicated in the proclamation, local outlets claimed that offenders were lashed in public, Khaama Press reported.

Last year, Taliban officials began whipping inmates convicted of various offences, prompting significant condemnation from human rights organisations and the international world, the Afghan news agency said. The UN has repeatedly urged Afghanistan's de facto government to immediately halt public executions and to uphold human rights, decency, and principles.

According to Khaama Press, the United Nations produced a detailed report last month, revealing that 274 men, 58 women, and two youngsters were publicly flogged in the previous six months. According to this account, Taliban officials publicly executed another inmate. Since the Taliban seized control once again in August 2021, the group has consistently placed restrictions on women and girls, preventing them from participating in public life, employment, or education.

Taliban leaders have not only disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

