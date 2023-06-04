India did "great job" in giving everyone chance: Saudi Arabia on G20-StartUp20 Engagement Group meeting in Goa

India did a great job in putting together the recommendations of everyone and giving everyone the chance to collaborate and share their suggestions, Prince of Saudi Arabia Fahad Bin Mansour Bin Nasser Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on G20-StartUp20 Engagement Group meeting in Goa on Sunday. He said that it is high time we need to have awareness about startups, and entrepreneurs' contribution to the economy and the support that they need.

"Our presence today is to learn from the best practices of other nations. We believe that the Indians did a great job in putting together the recommendations and giving everyone the chance to collaborate and share their suggestions and recommendations," Al Saud told ANI. "We have had a fruitful and smooth discussion that led us to where we are today," he added.

Responding to a question on how is the ecosystem back in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Prince said that there is a lot to be said about that. "There is a lot to be said but if would like to focus on remaining things... today, whenever you need support an ecosystem it has to be done from all sides. The Government side, the public sector, the private sector as well as the society. so You need to have a lot of awareness about the startups, and entrepreneurs' contribution to the economy and the support they need," he said.

"I think that if all the parts are aware, and they are putting in the efforts, this would lead to great results and thats what happened in Saudi," he told ANI. On the first day on June 3, over 250+ national and international delegates attended Startup20 Goa Sankalpana, and around 40+ startups from throughout the country displayed their unique products.

The Startup20 Engagement Group of the G20 kicked off its third meeting, the Goa Sankalpana, with an atmosphere of unwavering energy and determination today in Goa. The day began with the much anticipated Policy Communique, which was followed by a series of riveting seminars and presentations that drove the discourse on startup innovation and collaboration, an official statement said. (ANI)

