Left Menu

Israel introduces digital birth certificates

In what Israel's Population and Immigration Authority called another "important and significant step" for the transition of basic and everyday services to the digital world, the country is now offering newborn children a digital birth certificate signed with a digital signature.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2023 23:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 23:39 IST
Israel introduces digital birth certificates
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jerusalem [Israel], June 5 (ANI/TPS): In what Israel's Population and Immigration Authority called another "important and significant step" for the transition of basic and everyday services to the digital world, the country is now offering newborn children digital birth certificate signed with a digital signature. The Authority said the new service will allow the public to receive the birth certificate immediately as a digital file sent by email or by mobile device app, without the need for people to personally go down to a government office to take care of this or to wait for the document to arrive in the mail.

The Director General of the Population and Immigration Authority, Eyal Siso welcomed the new service saying, "In 2023, the public expects services to come to them where they are." More and more governments around the world have been moving to provide as many services as possible through the internet or apps. The move to ending the need for people to lose time from work to go down to a government office and take care of matters such as taxes, licenses or paying fines, sped up greatly during the Covid crisis when people could not go to in person to public offices. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New Stores to Combat Climate Change

Westlife Foodworld to Install Solar Rooftop Panels in One-third of their New...

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply services mission to space station

(Update: Launched) SpaceX eyes Monday launch for NASA's 28th resupply servic...

 United States
3
SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit

United States
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023