Left Menu

PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince speak over phone; discuss bilateral, multilateral issues

PM Modi also thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for its support during the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan via Jeddah.

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 22:36 IST
PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince speak over phone; discuss bilateral, multilateral issues
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, with both leaders reviewing a number of bilateral, multilateral and global issues, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office. PM Modi also thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for his support during the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan via Jeddah.

India had launched 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals caught up in the Sudan crisis amid intense fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary force. Around 3,000 Indians were stuck in various parts of Sudan, including the capital Khartoum and in distant provinces like Darfur. The operation involved the deployment of the Indian Navy's INS Sumedha, a stealth offshore patrol vessel, and two Indian Air Force C-130J special operations aircraft in Jeddah.

PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage, read the PMO release. Meanwhile, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fully supported India's ongoing G20 Presidency.

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The 43 Heads of Delegations, the largest ever in G20, will be participating in the final New Delhi Summit in September next year. The G20 is an informal grouping of 19 countries and the European Union, with representatives of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The G20 Presidency rotates annually: according to a system that ensures a regional balance over time. "The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," added the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023