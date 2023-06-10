Left Menu

Abdullah bin Zayed, Japan's PM discuss strategic partnership

Tokyo [Japan], June 10 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, as part of his official visit to Japan. During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Prime Minister Kishida and the Japanese people. He highlighted the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Kishida welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his delegation in Japan. He conveyed his greetings and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two sides discussed ways of strengthening the overall strategic partnership between the UAE and Japan, as well as taking advantage of available opportunities to boost their comprehensive ties.They also discussed their strategic cooperation in the energy sector and their joint action as part of the relevant efforts of international organisations.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE and Japan have built a pioneering example of strategic cooperation over the past 50 years. He noted the keenness to build on current opportunities to achieve their interests as part of the UAE-Japan strategic partnership, for the benefit of the two peoples and countries. The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador of the UAE to Japan. (ANI/WAM)

