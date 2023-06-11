Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], June 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has met with UAE students studying in Japan, as part of his working visit to Tokyo. During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah was briefed about students' academic paths and majors, as well as the job and labour market requirements in the country.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs also called on them to make every possible effort and always strive to achieve academic excellence, stressing that the country will spare no effort to provide all forms of support to help them accomplish their ambitions. He also lauded their perseverance and keenness to excel in their academic journey, leading to their return to their country where they, along with their fellow Emiratis, would take part in driving the country's development in various sectors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah also highlighted their role as ambassadors of their country and reflect the values, customs and traditions of the UAE society. They also mirror the country's culture, identity and civilisation to the peoples of the world.

As part of the meeting, four-panel discussions were held with the students, in which Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Sciences and Technology Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Health, and Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan, spoke. The panel discussions also tackled several topics, including the strategic relations between the UAE and Japan, and the UAE's development efforts and initiatives in various sectors.

The Emirati students expressed their joy and pride in meeting with Sheikh Abdullah, stressing that the meeting embodies the continuous support that Emiratis studying abroad receive to ensure that they achieve the highest academic grades. The meeting concluded with a group photo of Sheikh Abdullah with the students. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)