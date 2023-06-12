Left Menu

Shubhdarshini Tripathi is next Ambassador of India to Serbia

Earlier, Tripathi was serving as Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan. She is an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1994 batch.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:35 IST
Shubhdarshini Tripathi is next Ambassador of India to Serbia
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday appointed Shubhdarshini Tripathi as the next Ambassador of India to Serbia. Earlier, Tripathi was serving as Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan. She is an Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1994 batch.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed in a press release, "Shubhdarshini Tripathi (IFS: 1994) presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Serbia." She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

