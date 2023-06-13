Left Menu

Increase in cancer cases in Western Afghanistan

The cancer centre in Herat said that over 70 per cent of patients suffering from breast cancer have lost their lives because they have not seen doctors in time.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 17:03 IST
Increase in cancer cases in Western Afghanistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Cancer cases have increased by 40 per cent over the last year in the western zone of Afghanistan, say officials at the Cancer Center in Herat, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel.

As per the officials, more than 1,000 women suffering from breast cancer have been referred to this centre. Ziagul, 48, who is suffering from cancer, had surgery around 40 days ago. "The doctors told me that they will conduct the surgery here. It has been 40 days since I did the surgery and I feel better now," Ziagul said.

The cancer centre in Herat said that over 70 per cent of patients suffering from breast cancer have lost their lives because they have not seen doctors in time, as per TOLO News. Head of the cancer centre of the provincial hospital, Farooq Ahmad Sedeqqi, said: "The women are mostly suffering from breast cancer. As I said their awareness is unfortunately very low."

Meanwhile, the women affected with breast cancer expressed frustration over their economic challenges, saying that they are incapable of treatment. "I don't have the ability to travel to Pakistan. I came here. We borrow money from someone so that we can afford the medicine," said Nigar, a patient, according to TOLO News.

"One doctor told me that I need to have surgery. I have nothing (no money), if they conduct my surgery here, fine, otherwise I should go back home," said Fatima, a patient. The doctors warned that negligence toward breast cancer and lack of awareness of the disease will cause a major surge in the number of patients.

"They don't come in early to be examined and treated," said Basheer Ahmad Sadaat, a doctor. According to the Herat cancer center, more than 12,000 cancer patients have been referred to this center over five years in the province. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

NASA's Webb telescope reveals how galaxies cleared haze of early Universe

 Global
2
EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europe

EIB, Iberdrola sign €1 billion loan to accelerate energy transition in Europ...

 Spain
3
ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

ANALYSIS-A year after Roe v. Wade, how have U.S. firms reacted?

 Global
4
BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

BJP may not support me but I believe in God, people: Andhra CM

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023