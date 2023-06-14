Israel promoting climate education

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 14 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection transferred commitments in the amount of 35.1 million Shekels (USD 9.75 million) to 200 local authorities for the implementation of activities to promote climate education in the education system and in the community in the years 2007-2008. As part of the support, the local authorities will run programs in schools, kindergartens and among adult citizens.

All the local authorities in Israel were invited to submit proposals for activities within the framework of the call, and the authorities that met the administrative and professional threshold conditions received support. As part of the certification process, the schools are required to develop a plan that includes the integration of the environment into the curriculum, the implementation of an environmental community project and the management of a sustainable lifestyle in the school.

In addition to this, in the green schools, the provision of a visual expression in the school's building and yard for dealing with environmental issues will be emphasized, and a green student council will be established. Also, the school staff must undergo training on climate and environmental issues. (ANI/TPS)

