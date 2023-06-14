Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir calls for immediate passage of judicial reform

Jerusalem [Israel], June 14 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of National Security and the leader of the right-wing Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) Party in the Knesset Itamar Ben-Gvir called Monday evening for immediate passage of the government's plan to drastically change the way in which justices are selected in Israel. His call came after the coalition's candidate to serve as its Knesset representative on the national committee for the selection of new Supreme Court Justices MK Tali Gottlieb lost in a secret ballot by a margin of 59 against and just 15 votes in favour.

"The fact that some Likud members voted against the coalition's position is very troubling," he said, "and raises a big question mark as to whether all Likud members are committed to legal reform. In light of this, I call on my friends Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Minister of Justice Yariv Levin and Chairman of the Constitutional Committee MK Simcha Rothman to immediately bring to a vote in the second and third reading of the law to change the composition of the committee for the appointment of judges, and in an open vote we will see whether the entire Likud is committed to the right or not." Government months ago proposed drastic judicial reforms in Israel that included changing the makeup of the judicial selections committee, giving the government a majority of its members. Currently, justices and representatives of Israel's bar Association hold a majority.

Netanyahu agreed to freeze the legislative process a few months ago and hold negotiations on the matter with opposition leaders. (ANI/TPS)

