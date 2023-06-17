Left Menu

Former Imran aide and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted for threatening ECP

The district and sessions court in Islamabad announced on Saturday that former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry will be charged with making threatening comments to members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) next week, Geo News reported.

Former Imran aide and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted for threatening ECP
Pakistan's former Minister of Information and Broadcasting (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The ex-PTI minister, Chaudhry will apparently be indicted on June 24.

On January 25, the day he made the comments, he was arrested in Lahore. However, on February 1, he was released on bail.

The judge ordered Fawad and his bail guarantor to appear in court today because the former PTI leader had missed the previous two hearings. Fawad, a former close adviser to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, has been charged with sedition for publicly "threaten[ing]" the electorate during a media conference outside the former prime minister's Lahore home in January, according to Geo News.

The case goes back to the time when on the basis of a complaint by ECP Secretary Omer Hamid Khan, Islamabad Police opened a case against Fawad at the Kohsar Police Station in the federal capital. According to the FIR, Fawad warned the ECP, its members, and their families in his speech delivered outside Khan's residence in Lahore a while ago, in which Fawad said that the electoral commission's standing had been downgraded to that of a "munshi [clerk]".

According to Fawad, anybody who join the caretaker administration would be hunted down and punished. The announcement of the indictment of Fawad Chaudhry was made by Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra to frame the charges against the former federal minister.

The court gave Fawad copies of the case during the hearing and instructed him to make sure he would be present for the subsequent hearing as well. After that, the hearing was postponed until June 24, Geo News reported. The former PTI high-ranking official is one of several prominent figures who broke ties with Imran Khan's party in response to the May 9 violent protests. (ANI)

