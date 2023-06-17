Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts China

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck 68 km SSW of Kashitashi, China on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The quake occured at 21:44:26 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 10.0 km.

According to USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 35.699°N and 79.743°E respectively. No casualties have been reported as of yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)