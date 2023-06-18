UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 10:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], June 18 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Triathlon Federation (UAETF) has announced that it will organise its second league next October. The UAETF said the competition is open to all ages and categories.

The first of the 12-race UAE Triathlon League will take place at Hudayriat Island in Abu Dhabi on October 1, 2023, and will finish in Sharjah in April 2024. The UAE Triathlon Federation aims to spread the culture of triathlon in UAE, discover and develop national talent and attract young people to this sport and to build high-level sports generation to represent the country in world Championships.

Abdul-Malik Jani, Vice President of the UAE Triathlon Federation, said that organising a regular triathlon championship will attract more talent to the game. Triathlon is an Olympic game that first appeared in the Olympic Games in the Sydney 2000 edition, it is a three-way race that starts with swimming, then cycling, and ends with running. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

