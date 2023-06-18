Left Menu

Afghanistan: Missing man found hanging in basement of his house in Kabul

According to officials, the man's body was found on Saturday, five days after he went missing.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 10:49 IST
Afghanistan: Missing man found hanging in basement of his house in Kabul
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A man was found hanging, with his hands tied, in the basement of his house in Taimani Project colony of north-western Kabul, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

According to officials, the man's body was found on Saturday, five days after he went missing. The Kabul Police headquarters confirmed the occurrence of the incident in an interview with Khaama Press. They said that two people have been arrested in connection with this case by the Intelligence Directorate of the Taliban.

The 45-year-old man, Qambar Ali, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday. When his children went into the basement, they discovered his body. The body has been buried after being subjected to a forensic examination, as per Khaama Press.

According to the man's family, two of his relatives have been detained by Afghan security officials in connection with the incident. However, the manner of the person's murder has not yet been made clear. Meanwhile, recently the number of mysterious murders and suicides has increased in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023