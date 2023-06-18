Afghanistan: Missing man found hanging in basement of his house in Kabul

A man was found hanging, with his hands tied, in the basement of his house in Taimani Project colony of north-western Kabul, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

According to officials, the man's body was found on Saturday, five days after he went missing. The Kabul Police headquarters confirmed the occurrence of the incident in an interview with Khaama Press. They said that two people have been arrested in connection with this case by the Intelligence Directorate of the Taliban.

The 45-year-old man, Qambar Ali, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday. When his children went into the basement, they discovered his body. The body has been buried after being subjected to a forensic examination, as per Khaama Press.

According to the man's family, two of his relatives have been detained by Afghan security officials in connection with the incident. However, the manner of the person's murder has not yet been made clear. Meanwhile, recently the number of mysterious murders and suicides has increased in Afghanistan. (ANI)

