Left Menu

Expecting export orders from Argentina, Egypt and Philippines: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

After inauguration of its pavilion at the Paris Air Show, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chief Ananthakrishnan CB said the company has leads from many countries like Argentina, the Philippines and Egypt and it is seeing how best to convert them into business prospects.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 23:59 IST
Expecting export orders from Argentina, Egypt and Philippines: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chief Ananthakrishnan CB (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

By Shailesh Yadav After inauguration of its pavilion at the Paris Air Show, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chief Ananthakrishnan CB said the company has leads from many countries like Argentina, the Philippines and Egypt and it is seeing how best to convert them into business prospects.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Ananthakrishnan CB said, "We are in discussions with Argentina, Egypt and the Philippines. We hope that some breakthrough order will come through." HAL chief also stated that they have got a range of indigenous products. They also wanted to promote the company's product profile and the firm is very aggressively engaged with seeing to what extent the company can export also.

"Our indigenous capabilities improved by engaging with the various foreign OEMs and also to see that as to how we can promote our wide range products. Our aim is to generate 10 per cent of revenue from export in the next three to five-year timeframe. Last year Safran Helicopter and HAL signed an agreement to create a joint venture to develop helicopter engines.

Talking about the deal, HAL Chief said, "We are trying to engage Saffron for the supply of engines. We wanted to jointly develop the engines with Safron in India so that the technology will be available within the country and the Intellectual property rights also will remain within the country." "We have already finalized the work share agreement and next 30-40 days we should start initiating the activities towards the joint venture. The shareholder's agreement is expected to be signed anytime now," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

Bats suffer hearing loss too, but how they adapt may help humans

 Israel
2
Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

Four killed, 45 injured in Jenin camp during Israel raid

 Israel
3
UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

UNHCR, IOM call for urgent action to prevent further deaths in Mediterranean

 Global
4
Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable development: Secretary Tourism

Five major interconnected priority areas to move tourism towards sustainable...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023