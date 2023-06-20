Under PM Modi's leadership, India has achieved remarkable milestones: US' Tampa City Council member

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India achieved remarkable milestones showcasing its immense potential in various fields, Guido Maniscalco, a Tampa City Council member said on Monday and added that those achievements are a testament to the hard work, resilience and spirit of its people. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy in the US shared Maniscalco's video message and thanked him for that.

In a video message, Maniscalco said, "Prime Minister Modi, your presence here is a testament to the enduring friendship and collaboration between our two great nations. On behalf of the residents of Tampa and Hills Borough County, I offer you a warm and gracious welcome. India, under your leadership, has achieved remarkable milestones showcasing its immense potential in various fields." "Your nation's achievements are a testament to the hard work, resilience and spirit of its people. As a councilman of a diverse community in Tampa, I am proud to acknowledge the striking similarities between our two democracies. The United States and India share a deep respect for individual freedoms, equality and the pursuit of happiness. We believe in the power of democracy to empower our citizens and provide them with opportunities to shape their destinies," he added.

In the video message, he also stated that PM Modi's visit to the US represents an opportunity to strengthen the bond between the two nations and deepen cooperation. The member of Tampa City Council further stated that together, India and the US can address the pressing challenges of time, fostering economic growth and promoting global peace and security.

"Prime Minister, as you embark on this visit I encourage you to explore the warmth and hospitality of Tampa and Hillsborough County. Our doors are open and our community stands ready to engage in meaningful dialogue and exchange ideas that will further strengthen the ties between our nations. Once again, on behalf of the residents of the city of Tampa I extend a warm welcome to you, Prime Minister Modi. May this visit mark the beginning of a new chapter in the friendship and cooperation between our two nations. Together, let us work together toward a brighter future guided by the principles of liberty, justice and equality," he added. PM Modi is all set to visit the US today and will commence his trip with the Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarter.

Meanwhile, a US congressman, Andrew Garbarino from New York's second congressional district said that he is delighted that Prime Minister Modi will make a historic state visit to the United States. He further stated that he is looking forward to PM Modi's speech in front of the joint session of Congress on June 22. "This truly does highlight the strong US-India partnership, and I wish him the best trip and the most success," Garbarino said in a video message which was shared by the Indian embassy in the US.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening, according to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The PM will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on June 22. Another Congressman Matt Cartwright, ahead of PM Narendra Modi's State Visit to the US, said that he is delighted that they are receiving PM Narendra Modi.

"What a momentous, special occasion this is, and we welcome him to the United States. We eagerly look forward to him being hosted by the United States President, Joe Biden at the White House on June 22, 2023," he said in the video message. He further stated that he cherished the relationship between India and the USA as stronger than ever and really one of the most consequential relationships of the 21st century.

After his tweet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, "Appreciate your warm message, Congressman @RepCartwright. We deeply value the cherished #IndiaUSPartnership and look forward to PM @narendramodi's visit." On June 23, the prime minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora. (ANI)

