Pakistan: Ad-hoc workers to protest at PM's Secretariat over non-payment of salaries

As per Siasat, Ad-hoc workers have decided to celebrate Eid at the Gate of the Prime Minister's Secretariat in protest of not getting salaries for the past 18 months.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 06:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 06:55 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ad-hoc workers have decided to protest at Prime Minister's Secretariat over non-payment of salaries for the past 18 months, reported Pakistan vernacular media. As per Siasat, Ad-hoc workers have decided to celebrate Eid at the Gate of the Prime Minister's Secretariat in protest of not getting salaries for the past 18 months.

The workers said that unless their demands were met they would not go to their homes and would continue to sit near the PM Secretariat. Earlier, Pak Government announced that the salaries of government employees will be paid ahead of schedule as Eid approaches later this month, reported Aaj, Pak vernacular media.

"I have directed the finance secretary and discussion with the prime minister, who is in Baku, so on this Friday, June 23, we release the payments instead on month end or first date," said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. He added that arrangements were being made despite the Eid date not being officially set yet, but it was expected to be around June 29.

The government raised the salaries of its employees in the recent budget. Employees up to grade 16 were given a 35 per cent increase, while employees from grades 17-22 were given a 30 per cent raise. The gains were made via an ad-hoc allowance, reported Aaj. Earlier this month, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presented Rs 14.46 trillion (USD 50.45 billion) worth of budget in the National Assembly.

The government will target a budget deficit of 6.54 per cent (Rs 7.57 trillion) of economic output in the fiscal year starting on July 1, he said, slightly below the current year's revised estimate of 7 per cent. (ANI)

