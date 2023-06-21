PM Modi praises energy, commitment shown by participants during Yoga Day event at UN Headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) praised the energy and commitment shown by participants during the Yoga Day event at the UN Headquarters lawns in New York that entered the Guinness Book of World Records for drawing the people of most nationalities performing Yoga together. "What a grand Yoga Day programme in New York! Grateful for the energy and commitment shown by all participants. This shows how Yoga unites us in the pursuit of health, peace, and harmony," PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

PM Modi, on Wednesday, led a special Yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York City to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga. People from more than 180 countries were seen performing asanas on their Yoga mats. Apart from PM Modi, India's permanent envoy to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the 77th United Nations General President Csaba Korosi were among the dignitaries attending the event.

Earlier at the event, PM Modi laid floral tributes to the recently installed bust of Mahatma Gandhi on the lawns of the UN headquarters. Prime Minister Modi is presently on his maiden state visit to the US. PM Modi has now left for Washington DC where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi the same evening. PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to interact with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.

He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora. (ANI)

