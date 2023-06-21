Left Menu

War never an option for India, Pakistan; should solve issues through dialogue: Imran Khan

"The thing is, like two civilized countries. We should solve our issues through dialogue. And if we can't solve them through dialogue, we just keep talking. But war is never an option," the PTI chief said during an interview with Atlantic Council's Wajahat S. Khan.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 22:56 IST
War never an option for India, Pakistan; should solve issues through dialogue: Imran Khan
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said war is never an option for India, Pakistan and the two should solve issues through dialogue. "The thing is, like two civilized countries. We should solve our issues through dialogue. And if we can't solve them through dialogue, we just keep talking. But war is never an option," the PTI chief said during an interview with Atlantic Council's Wajahat S. Khan.

The Atlantic Council is an American think tank in the field of international affairs. Meanwhile, author and a human rights activist from Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Amjad Ayub Mirza, recently wrote that Pakistan continues to send terrorists who are assisted by the Pakistan military establishment to infiltrate the Jammu and Kashmir.

This is nothing new as the Indian armed forces as well as the border security forces have been fighting Pakistan-based infiltration since 1947, Mirza wrote in a recent article. On October 22, 1947, during the early hours, just before dawn broke out over the Pir Panjal Mountains, the roar of heavy military trucks carrying tribal mercenaries under the command of Pakistani military officers headed for Muzaffarabad, he wrote.

A total of 50,000 tribesmen called Lashkar from the North West of the country bordering Afghanistan accompanied the Pakistani forces, Mirza wrote, adding that taking benefit of the element of surprise the invaders soon captured Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Uri and Baramulla. On October 26, 1947, the Maharaja signed the instrument of accession and the next day the Indian troops began to arrive at Srinagar airport.

All commercial airliners flying in India at the time were mobilised to transport the Indian army to the Himalayan battlefield. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Powell's congressional testimony

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023