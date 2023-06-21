UAE President pardons 988 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 21 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 988 prisoners serving various sentences in the UAE ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The President's pardon aligns with the UAE's humanitarian initiatives based on the values of forgiveness and tolerance. It offers the released prisoners a chance to embark on a fresh journey in their lives and make valuable contributions to their families and communities.

The President's annual pardon ahead of Eid Al Adha aims to enhance family cohesion and bonds, bring about happiness to mothers and children and provides released prisoners with an opportunity to rethink their future and reintegrate into society. (ANI/WAM)

