Israel: 75-year-old man drowns in Dead Sea

Paramedics from Magen David Adom declared the man dead after unsuccessful efforts to resuscitate him.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:04 IST
Representative Image (Source: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 22 (ANI/TPS): A 75-year-old man drowned in the Dead Sea on Wednesday. Paramedics from Magen David Adom declared the man dead after unsuccessful efforts to resuscitate him.

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw the man lying on the shoreline unconscious without a pulse and without breathing while lifeguards from the beach were performing CPR on him. We immediately continued with advanced resuscitation operations, when in the end we unfortunately had to declare him dead," one of the medics said. The Dead Sea, one of the saltiest bodies of water in the world, is a popular tourist spot. Because of its high density of salt, people float effortlessly, fueling a misconception that it is impossible to drown in the Dead Sea.

However, people have drowned by getting turned over in high winds or by losing their balance while walking on slippery rocks below the surface. Swallowing Dead Sea water can have toxic effects by disrupting the body's electrolyte balance. Swimmers are warned not to let the water touch their eyes, ears, nose or lips. Other swimmers have dehydrated after spending too much time in the water.

Lifeguards are stationed along the beaches and authorities warn against swimming in unguarded areas. At 430 meters below sea level, the Dead Sea is the lowest point on Earth. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

