Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 256 km NNE of Palu, Indonesia on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 08:32 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
According to USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 1.354°N and 120.402°E, respectively. No material damages or casualties have been reported as of yet.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the "Ring of Fire." The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

