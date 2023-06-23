Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck 256 km NNE of Palu, Indonesia on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. The quake occured at a depth of 35 kms at 04:06:50 (UTC+05:30).

According to USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 1.354°N and 120.402°E, respectively. No material damages or casualties have been reported as of yet.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people because of its location on the "Ring of Fire." The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.

It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes. (ANI)

