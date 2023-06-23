Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

Sharjah [UAE], June 23 (ANI/WAM): The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology (SAASST) at the University of Sharjah (UoS) has received a delegation from the Sarawak State Government authorities in Malaysia, headed by the Datu Haji Kipli bin Haji Yassin. The visit aimed to explore SAASST's space exhibitions, research labs, observatories and the newly developed Sharjah Planetarium.

During the visit, Prof. Ilias Fernini, Director of the Space Sciences Department, delivered a brief introduction of SAASST's scientific Departments, facilities, pioneering achievements, future strategic plans, space-related projects and internship programmes, as well as the specialised astronomy lectures and conferences held periodically at the Academy. Marwan Shwaiki, Deputy-General Director for Planetarium and Space Exhibition, stressed the importance of keeping pace with the scientific and technical progress, pointing out that the Academy is keen to receive various local and international institutions and agencies to become a science tourism destination for all segments of society. (ANI/WAM)

