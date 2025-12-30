Left Menu

Task Force Rejects Plan to Make NS NIS Sole Sports Administration Academy

The Sports Ministry's Task Force, led by Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra, has dismissed a proposal to convert the National Institute of Sports in Patiala into a central academy for sports administrators. The panel deemed this approach restrictive, advocating instead for a networked model to ensure inclusivity and broader impact across India.

Updated: 30-12-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A Sports Ministry Task Force, led by Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, has rejected a proposal to transform the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala into the lone academy for sports administrators.

The Task Force cautioned that such an idea might become 'restrictive and unsustainable,' potentially limiting opportunities for other credible institutions.

Instead, they recommended a networked model involving multiple institutions to build a broad, inclusive, and sustainable ecosystem for sports administration across India.

