Task Force Rejects Plan to Make NS NIS Sole Sports Administration Academy

A Sports Ministry Task Force, led by Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, has rejected a proposal to transform the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala into the lone academy for sports administrators.

The Task Force cautioned that such an idea might become 'restrictive and unsustainable,' potentially limiting opportunities for other credible institutions.

Instead, they recommended a networked model involving multiple institutions to build a broad, inclusive, and sustainable ecosystem for sports administration across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)