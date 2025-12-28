Raza Academy Calls for Action Against Violence in Bangladesh

Raza Academy, an Islamic organization, has voiced strong criticism against the Bangladesh government's inability to prevent violence against the Hindu minority. The organization suggested that India should be prepared to cut diplomatic ties with Bangladesh if necessary.

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, Mohammed Saeed Noori, president of Mumbai-based Raza Academy, condemned incidents of religious violence in Bangladesh. Noori urged the Indian government to take a firm diplomatic stance and potentially sever ties if Bangladesh continues to fail in protecting minorities.

Noori, also the vice president of All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, announced protests at the Bangladesh Embassy to demand action for minority safety. He stressed that safeguarding minority communities is a national duty and that silence on such issues equals complicity.

