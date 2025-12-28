Left Menu

Raza Academy Calls for Action Against Violence in Bangladesh

Raza Academy has criticized the Bangladesh government for its failure to protect the Hindu minority from violence. The organization urges India to consider severing diplomatic ties with Bangladesh if necessary. Mohammed Saeed Noori emphasized the importance of protecting minorities and announced protests at the Bangladesh Embassy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 28-12-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 18:25 IST
  • India

Raza Academy, an Islamic organization, has voiced strong criticism against the Bangladesh government's inability to prevent violence against the Hindu minority. The organization suggested that India should be prepared to cut diplomatic ties with Bangladesh if necessary.

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, Mohammed Saeed Noori, president of Mumbai-based Raza Academy, condemned incidents of religious violence in Bangladesh. Noori urged the Indian government to take a firm diplomatic stance and potentially sever ties if Bangladesh continues to fail in protecting minorities.

Noori, also the vice president of All India Sunni Jamiyyathul Ulama, announced protests at the Bangladesh Embassy to demand action for minority safety. He stressed that safeguarding minority communities is a national duty and that silence on such issues equals complicity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

