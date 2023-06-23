India, US friendship will make world a better place: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India-US friendship will make the world a better place. "India-USA friendship will make our world a better place," PM Modi tweeted on Friday.

The PM also shared a video showing glimpses of his US visit. PM Modi is currently on his sixth visit and maiden State visit to the US.

Acknowledging the progress made by Indian Americans in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) said that they have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US. During his speech at the State Dinner held at the White House, PM Modi said, "Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US."

He also thanked US President Joe Biden for hosting a wonderful dinner and making the visit. Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi called terrorism an "enemy of humanity" and that there can be no ifs and buts while dealing with it.

"Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs and buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror," the Prime Minister said, as he addressed the joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday at the US Capitol Hill. Affirming that the current era is not of war but, dialogue and diplomacy, the Prime Minister added by saying, "We all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering."successful. (ANI)

