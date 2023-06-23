Left Menu

The Dalai Lama congratulates Finland PM Petteri Orpo on assuming office

"Over the years, I have been able to visit your beautiful country on several occasions. I have been encouraged by the interest the people of Finland, young and old, have shown in what I have to say about developing love and compassion, cultivating an appreciation of the oneness of humanity and acknowledging the importance of inter-religious harmony."

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 19:31 IST
The Dalai Lama congratulates Finland PM Petteri Orpo on assuming office
Dalai Lama (Image Credit: Twitter/@DalaiLama). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has congratulated the new Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo on assuming office following recent elections. The Tibetan spiritual leader in a letter to the Prime Minister of Finland, wrote: "Over the years, I have been able to visit your beautiful country on several occasions. I have been encouraged by the interest the people of Finland, young and old, have shown in what I have to say about developing love and compassion, cultivating an appreciation of the oneness of humanity and acknowledging the importance of inter-religious harmony."

"Today, the world is passing through very difficult times. It is distressing to see so many people in so many parts of the world suffering due to violent combat. The international community must make concerted efforts to resolve such conflicts by peaceful means. Engaging in dialogue is the only way to achieve a world free from the harm done by weapons, " the Dalai Lama wrote, according to his official website. The Dalai Lama concluded his letter by wishing the Finnish PM success in meeting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Finland as well as contributing to a more peaceful, more compassionate world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023