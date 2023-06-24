Left Menu

PM Modi's US visit has taken India-US relationship to new level: IN-SPACe CEO

"If you look at the areas covered, it is a wide spectrum. Geopolitics, democracy, India-US relations. But I would say the biggest impact probably is an impact on technology cooperation, telecommunication and even in space," he said.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 22:48 IST
PM Modi's US visit has taken India-US relationship to new level: IN-SPACe CEO
IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Kumar Goenka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hailing the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States, the Chairman of IN-SPACe, Pawan Kumar Goenka said that the trip has taken the relationship between the two countries to a new level and led to some pathbreaking deals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his maiden state visit to the US from June 21-24.

Speaking to ANI, Chairman of IN-SPACe, Pawan Kumar Goenka said, "PM Modi's visit brings the US-India relationship to a new level, a level that has not been seen before. It also reinforces that our Prime Minister is one of the tallest leaders in the world. What has been achieved in this single visit, has not happened before ever to any country". He said that a wide spectrum of issues was discussed during PM Modi's state visit.

"If you look at the areas covered, it is a wide spectrum. Geopolitics, democracy, India-US relations. But I would say the biggest impact probably is an impact on technology cooperation, telecommunication and even in space," he said. Goenka further called the HAL-GE jet engine deal and the signing of the Artemis Accords significant and 'pathbreaking' moments.

"If you look at the HAL-GE deal, it is pathbreaking. This kind of technology has not been made available to India. If you look at the need for nuclear reactors. That could also be a very big thing for India to have clean energy in future. I didn't have access to this technology before. The Artemis Accord is a big deal, and the meeting with Elon Musk can be a path breaker for the automotive industry also in the space area. We have seen some very positive things coming out," the IN-SPACe Chairman added. PM Modi, during his US visit, met top Indian and American CEOs at a ceremonial dinner hosted in his honour by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

He also received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour upon his arrival at the White House. Apart from a State dinner, PM Modi was also hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris at a State luncheon.

In his address to the diaspora in Washington DC, PM Modi said the partnership between India and the United States will make the world a better place in the 21st century. He said the India-US partnership is driven by conviction and compassion and also has bipartisan support.

After what is being seen as a hugely successful and significant US visit, PM Modi departed for his first-ever visit to Egypt on Saturday morning. He is visiting Egypt at the invitation of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in January when he graced India's Republic Day celebrations as the 'Chief Guest'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 2024 hopefuls back abortion limits one year after Roe v Wade overturned and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023