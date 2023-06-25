Over 900,000 passengers expected to pass through Abu Dhabi International Airport during Eid holiday

Dubai [UAE], June 25 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Airports has issued its projected passenger figures in anticipation of an increase in traffic at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), before and during Eid Al Adha. Between the 23rd of June and the 7th of July, Abu Dhabi Airports estimates over 900,000 passengers will pass through Abu Dhabi International Airport, with over 5,000 flights across 109 destinations in 59 countries.

Abu Dhabi Airports also expects that June 24th, June 25th and July 2nd will be the busiest days over the coming weeks. The owner and operators of the emirate's five airports expect to serve almost 65,000 passengers on these dates, according to a press statement. (ANI/WAM)

