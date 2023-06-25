Left Menu

Over 900,000 passengers expected to pass through Abu Dhabi International Airport during Eid holiday

Abu Dhabi Airports has issued its projected passenger figures in anticipation of an increase in traffic at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), before and during Eid Al Adha.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 09:59 IST
Over 900,000 passengers expected to pass through Abu Dhabi International Airport during Eid holiday
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], June 25 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Airports has issued its projected passenger figures in anticipation of an increase in traffic at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), before and during Eid Al Adha. Between the 23rd of June and the 7th of July, Abu Dhabi Airports estimates over 900,000 passengers will pass through Abu Dhabi International Airport, with over 5,000 flights across 109 destinations in 59 countries.

Abu Dhabi Airports also expects that June 24th, June 25th and July 2nd will be the busiest days over the coming weeks. The owner and operators of the emirate's five airports expect to serve almost 65,000 passengers on these dates, according to a press statement. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situation

Belarus says Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin has agreed to de-escalate situ...

 Belarus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023