Pakistan: Bajaur Amn Action Committee holds protest rally against killing of local JUIF leader

The Bajaur Amn Action Committee in Pakistan's Bajaur on Saturday held a protest rally. The Bajaur Amn Action Committee staged the rally to protest the killing of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) local leader Maulana Noor Muhammad and his brother Zubair Khan and injuring their companion in gunfire by unidentified motorcyclists in Inayat Killay Bazar, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

The Bajaur Amn Action Committee urged the government and district administration to take measures for the restoration of peace in the tribal district. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader and former senator Maulana Abdur Rashid, general secretary Maulana Laiq, Sardar Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Sher Bahadur of Pakistan People's Party, Shah Naseer Khan of Awami National Party and others addressed the rally. In the rally, the participants said that the JUIF activists were target-killed in broad daylight and killers fled from the spot without being challenged by the police and law enforcement agencies. They said that they cannot face more target-killing, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and bomb explosions, The News International reported.

The participants during the rally called on police and district administration must to take measures for maintaining law and order, the report said. They stressed that it was the responsibility of the state to provide protection to the people and their properties, The News International reported. The participants said that the district administration must take solid measures for the maintenance of peace according to the agreement signed with the district administration on August 26. They said that the district administration should make the performance report public and measures that have been taken so far for maintaining peace, according to The News International report.

During the protest rally, the leaders called on the government to deploy honest police officers on the key posts to curb crimes, including killing, kidnapping and target killing besides street crimes. They said that appropriate steps should be taken to end the narcotics business and use of drugs and stop young people from getting into this menace. Earlier in May, the students of a government boys' middle school in a remote area in Pakistan's Bajaur on Saturday staged a protest against the shortage of teachers, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.

The demonstration was held outside the school building in Chamarkand tehsil located near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. According to Dawn, the students chanted raised slogans against the officials of the local education department and said there were currently only two teachers in the school. The students said that the remaining teachers had either got themselves transferred or had been absent for the last several years. They noted that the shortage of teachers had badly affected the studies of more than 500 students. The students said area elders had brought the issue to the notice of senior officials concerned, but to no avail, according to Dawn report.

According to the students, officials of the education department had during their visit to the school two months ago, promised of arranging at least five teachers, but they had yet to fulfill their commitment. The students demanded the education department to appoint the required number of teachers to the school. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)