Friendship between US, India among most consequential in world, says Biden

Hailing relations with India, US President Joe Biden said that the friendship between the two nations is among the "most consequential in the world." Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Biden said, "The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it's stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever."

Responding to Biden's tweet, Prime Minister Modi said friendship between India and the US is a force for global good. "I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable," PM Modi tweeted.

"The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more," he said further. Prime Minister Modi embarked on his maiden state visits to the US and Egypt from June 20-25.

He concluded his state visit to the US on June 24 and embarked for Cairo from there. During his US visit, the Prime Minister attended various events and met top Indian and American CEOs. He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House.

He was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris. Before emplaning for Egypt, PM Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC and compared the meeting with a "sweet dish after a meal" at his farewell address.

Upon arrival in Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had various engagements with the leaders and Indian diaspora there. On Saturday, PM Modi held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo. He also met thought leaders in Egypt as a part of his two-day visit to the Arab nation.

On Sunday, PM Modi held a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during which they signed an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership". The two leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two nations, including trade, investment, defence, security, renewable energy, cultural and people-to-people ties. PM Modi was conferred Egypt's highest state honour from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. It was the thirteenth state honour of its kind to be given to him.

In the past nine years, PM Modi has received many international awards including Companion of the Order of Logohu, Companion of the Order of Fiji and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau, among others. As a part of his state visit to Egypt, PM Modi also visited the pyramids of Giza in Cairo and the Al-Hakim Mosque as well. After visiting the Al-Hakim Mosque, PM Modi went to Heliopolis War Cemetery and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War.

Notably, PM Modi visited Egypt at the invitation of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, which he extended in January 2023 when he graced India's Republic Day celebrations as the 'Chief Guest.' (ANI)

