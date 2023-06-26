Left Menu

Russian air strikes kills nine, injures dozens in Syria's Idlib

At least nine people have been killed and dozens injured after Russian fighter jets bombed Syria's rebel-controlled northwestern Idlib province on Sunday, CNN reported, citing the local White Helmets emergency response group.

Russian air strikes kills nine, injures dozens in Syria's Idlib
  Syria

At least nine people have been killed and dozens injured after Russian fighter jets bombed Syria's rebel-controlled northwestern Idlib province on Sunday, CNN reported, citing the local White Helmets emergency response group. The air strike that took place in Idlib's Jisr al-Shughur City damaged a fruit and vegetable market as well.

The White Helmets said this was the second day of airstrikes in the area, coming ahead of the Muslim festival, Eid al-Adha, in the Muslim-majority country. The past four days have also seen artillery fire, the civil defense added. The attack on Jisr al-Shughur on Sunday is the deadliest to have occurred in northwest Syria so far in 2023, reported CNN.

According to the CNN, Russian military flights over the country have shown marked aggression in the past few months. In April, Russian pilots attempted to "dogfight" US jets over Syria, the US said. In military aviation, dogfighting is engaging in aerial combat, often at relatively close ranges.

Earlier this month, the US deployed F-22 fighter jets to the Middle East over concerns about "unsafe and unprofessional behavior" by Russian aircraft. (ANI)

