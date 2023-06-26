Left Menu

Texas: Airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into plane's engine

"On Friday, June 23, Delta Flight 1111 had arrived at San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles and was taxiing to the gate on one engine when a worker was ingested into that engine at about 10

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 13:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 13:11 IST
Texas: Airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into plane's engine
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Texas authorities are investigating the death of a ground worker at San Antonio International Airport who was "ingested" into a plane's engine on Friday, CNN reported. The National Transportation Safety Board in a statement to CNN on Sunday evening said: "On Friday, June 23, Delta Flight 1111 had arrived at San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles and was taxiing to the gate on one engine when a worker was ingested into that engine at about 10:25 p.m."

The safety board said it is continuing to gather information about the event. An airport spokesperson said San Antonio International is working with authorities on their investigation.

Spokesperson Erin Rodriguez said: "An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) on Friday night that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member." "We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available."

Delta Airlines said they were "heartbroken" over the loss. "We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member's life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," a Delta spokesperson told CNN in an email. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023