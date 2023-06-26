Left Menu

Japan may have entered its ninth COVID wave: Virus expert

The expert stressed on the importance of safeguarding vulnerable elderly individuals from the disease.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 13:25 IST
Japan may have entered its ninth COVID wave: Virus expert
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan may have entered its ninth wave of COVID infections, said an expert who served as the government's top coronavirus adviser, Kyodo News reported. The expert stressed on the importance of safeguarding vulnerable elderly individuals from the disease.

"A ninth wave may have started," the expert, Shigeru Omi told reporters after meeting with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss the recent nationwide increase in infections after the government eased countermeasures, including downgrading the legal status of the disease to the same category as seasonal influenza in May. "As people have been increasingly in contact with others, (the infection rise) is as expected," Omi said, as per Kyodo News.

He underscored that people at high risk of developing severe illness should be vaccinated. "I don't know if the number of infected people will surpass that of the eighth wave, but we should focus on reducing the number of deaths and ensuring the continuity of social activities," he said.

With its decision to categorize COVID-19 as a common disease, Japan had announced to end current border control measures on foreign tourists from May 8, Kyodo News had earlier reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023